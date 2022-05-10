Dr. Jeffrey Ainspan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ainspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ainspan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Ainspan, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny Hospital Cornell Med Center
Dr. Ainspan works at
Locations
-
1
Jeffrey L Ainspan MD308a E 15th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 505-5790
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ainspan?
I felt confident then willingly dependent.A Great Doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Ainspan, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1578541207
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital Cornell Med Center
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ainspan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ainspan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ainspan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ainspan works at
Dr. Ainspan has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Itchy Skin and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ainspan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ainspan speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ainspan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ainspan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ainspan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ainspan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.