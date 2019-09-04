Dr. Jeffrey Albea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Albea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Albea, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Albea, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Albea works at
Dr. Albea's Office Locations
-
1
Tn Brain and Spine in Downtown Knoxville1819 Clinch Ave Ste 214, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 331-2835
-
2
The Neuromedical Center10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 769-2200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albea?
Excellent surgeon. Excellent staff. It’s been three years and I still don’t have any complaints.
About Dr. Jeffrey Albea, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1548259906
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albea works at
Dr. Albea has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Albea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.