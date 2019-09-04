Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Albea, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Albea, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Albea works at TN Brain and Spine in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.