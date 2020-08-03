See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Camarillo, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Allan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Allan, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Allan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Allan works at Alamar Healthcare Inc in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Dr. Allan's Office Locations

    Alamar Healthcare Inc
    58 W Loop Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 495-1066
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 03, 2020
    Dr. Allen is a kind, compassionate, and knowledgeable physician. He was my mother's doctor and now is mine.
    — Aug 03, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Allan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1407870652
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California Los Angeles 2-Year Geriatric Fellowship
    • University Of Texas San Antonio / Va Medical Center San Antonio
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    • UCLA Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr
    • Unversity Of Southern California, Masters In Gerontology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Allan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allan works at Alamar Healthcare Inc in Camarillo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Allan’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Allan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

