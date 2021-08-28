Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boundary Community Hospital, Kootenai Health and Shoshone Medical Center.



Dr. Allen works at Cancer Care Northwest in Coeur D Alene, ID with other offices in Post Falls, ID and Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.