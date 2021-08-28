Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boundary Community Hospital, Kootenai Health and Shoshone Medical Center.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Kootenai Clinic Cancer Services700 W Ironwood Dr Ste 130, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Spokane Radiation Oncology Associates P S1440 E Mullan Ave, Post Falls, ID 83854 Directions (208) 625-4900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kootenai Medical Center Kpc Mid Level2003 Kootenai Health Way, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-4700
University Tennessee Cancer Ins1331 Union Ave Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (870) 630-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Boundary Community Hospital
- Kootenai Health
- Shoshone Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allen came highly recommended and has exceeded the expectations set by the reviews and personal comments provided by patients and other healthcare providers. He takes his time with the patient - listens, asks pertinent questions, explains well detailed diagnoses and handles the tough discussions with a sympathetic, professional approach. The team he has assembled from schedulers, to Medical Assistants, to RN's in the office environment and infusion center is just terrific. Such a positive attitude from each and every one. Obviously, if needing Dr. Allen, the patient is in a very challenging position and he just provides a level of calm to the situation which exudes positivity.
About Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1104040104
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods.