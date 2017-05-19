Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
- 1 160 E 32nd St Ste L3, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-9907
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
our son has been in dr. allen's care for many years, and we are always confident that he is being treated by one of the best. also helps that dr. allen has a great demeanor and always easy to interact with. great guy. excellent doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1154397727
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
