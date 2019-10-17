Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Locations
1
Norton Surgical Specialists1000 Dupont Rd, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-6405
2
Norton Hospital200 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-8000
3
Norton Healthcare Pavilion315 E Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-5811
4
Norton Women's and Children's Hospital4001 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commission for Children with Special Needs
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Health Net
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- MDwise
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Provider Network
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- United Church of Christ
- United Concordia
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
I was so LUCKY to have chosen Dr. Allen to do my gastric bypass surgery in July 2013 i met him at Norton weight loss center in Louisville ky and it was the best decision I ever made he was so kind,caring and COMPASSIONATE to my situation he didn't rush my appointment time with him. He told me that he would work his magic with my surgery but i also had to work at loosing the weight and i have and i weigh 100 pounds and haven't gained any of my weight back he is a WISE Physician and he also flies his plane rescuing poor little dogs and cats all over the world i feel in LOVE with him then for sure.Thank you Dr. Allen you gave me my life back. Lydia Diego Louisville ky
About Dr. Jeffrey Allen, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174502728
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allen speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
