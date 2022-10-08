Dr. Jeffrey Alper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Alper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Alper, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Alper, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med, Miami Fl|University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Alper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alper's Office Locations
-
1
Jeffrey A Alper MD PA694 8th St N Ste A, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 262-6550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Jeffrey Alper MD689 TAMIAMI TRL N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 262-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alper?
I'm chronically ill and have been for over twenty-five years. Most male doctors disregard what women say. It's a fact so don't try to deny it. But Dr. Alper never did that. I had been seeking a diagnosis for what was literally trying to send me to a very early grave. I had been to at least fifteen doctors before meeting Dr. Alper. If you're getting inflammation markers off the chart, see Dr. Alper. He will help you.
About Dr. Jeffrey Alper, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689663296
Education & Certifications
- Medical Univ of SC
- Med Univ Sc Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Internal Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med, Miami Fl|University of Miami School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alper works at
Dr. Alper has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alper speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.