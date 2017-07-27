Dr. Jeffrey Alperstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alperstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Alperstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Alperstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Jeffrey B Alperstein MD PA4600 Military Trl Ste 205, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 776-4950
- 2 3355 Burns Rd Ste 104, West Palm Beach, FL 33410 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Alperstein is awesome. The staff are very friendly and always have time to answer my questions.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Alperstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alperstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alperstein has seen patients for Throat Pain, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alperstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alperstein speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alperstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alperstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alperstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alperstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.