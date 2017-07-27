Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Alperstein, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Alperstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Alperstein works at Ear Nose & Throat Assoc S FL in Jupiter, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.