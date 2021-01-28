Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Alter, MD is a Dermatologist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Alter works at Waterbury Counseling Affiliates in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.