Dr. Alter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Alter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Alter, MD is a Dermatologist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.
Locations
Waterbury Counseling Affiliates1078 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 757-1585
- 2 2 Pomperaug Office Park Ste 208, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 264-3990
Hospital Affiliations
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr. Alter for first time. He is fantastic. Very efficient and smart. He has a great staff who were very pleasant. I would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Jeffrey Alter, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1023015542
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alter has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.