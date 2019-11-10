See All Pediatricians in McKinney, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Alvis, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Alvis, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Alvis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tex Tech University School Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.

Dr. Alvis works at Stonebridge Pediatrics in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alvis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stonebridge Pediatrics
    5561 Virginia Pkwy Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 544-2555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 10, 2019
    My mom had to take my son to his appointment for a fast respiratory rate, cough, and increased nasal secretions. Dr. Alvis was so kind to my mom. She was so worried about my son. He took time to reassure her and talk her through everything. He even took time to call me at work and update me on his findings at the appointment. My son ended up having RSV, as he had suspected, and after Dr. Alvis told my mom to take my son to the ER, he was admitted to the hospital. Dr. Alvis then called me the next day, on a SATURDAY, to check in and see how my son was doing. He is so kind and knowledgeable. We love him! He even has grandma’s approval!
    Jackie Bell — Nov 10, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Alvis, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Alvis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124071667
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Med Center At Brackenridge
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Tex Tech University School Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Alvis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvis works at Stonebridge Pediatrics in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alvis’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

