Dr. Jeffrey Alvis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Alvis, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Alvis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tex Tech University School Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.
Dr. Alvis works at
Dr. Alvis' Office Locations
Stonebridge Pediatrics5561 Virginia Pkwy Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 544-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My mom had to take my son to his appointment for a fast respiratory rate, cough, and increased nasal secretions. Dr. Alvis was so kind to my mom. She was so worried about my son. He took time to reassure her and talk her through everything. He even took time to call me at work and update me on his findings at the appointment. My son ended up having RSV, as he had suspected, and after Dr. Alvis told my mom to take my son to the ER, he was admitted to the hospital. Dr. Alvis then called me the next day, on a SATURDAY, to check in and see how my son was doing. He is so kind and knowledgeable. We love him! He even has grandma’s approval!
About Dr. Jeffrey Alvis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124071667
Education & Certifications
- University Med Center At Brackenridge
- Tex Tech University School Med
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvis works at
Dr. Alvis speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvis.
