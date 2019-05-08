Dr. Jeffrey Ambinder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ambinder, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Ambinder, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ambinder, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Yorktown Heights, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.
Dr. Ambinder's Office Locations
Hudson Valley Hematology & Oncology2649 Strang Blvd Ste 208, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Directions (914) 245-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ambinder really explains things and is a caring, passionate, thoughtful doctor. My husband was diagnosed with CLL and we picked the doc based on reviews I read.A rare find in this day and age! He always has positive attitude and a smile for you and caregivers! The best!
About Dr. Jeffrey Ambinder, MD
- Hematology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Duke U Med Ctr-Rockefeller
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
