Dr. Jeffrey Appelbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Appelbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Fresh Meadows Neurology5907 175th Pl Ste 1, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 939-0800
Dr. Appelbaum spent almost a year doggedly tracking down my very rare condition. His professionalism and determination are unparalleled. That I can walk now is due only to his persistence. Thanks, doc!
About Dr. Jeffrey Appelbaum, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Appelbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appelbaum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appelbaum has seen patients for Dementia, Migraine and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appelbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Appelbaum speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Appelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appelbaum.
