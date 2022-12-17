Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Apple, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Apple, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center|University of Texas Health and Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio|University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Williamson, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Apple works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX with other offices in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.