Dr. Jeffrey Arle, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Arle, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Arle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. 

Dr. Arle works at BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER, Boston, MA in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Cord Stimulation, Neurostimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
    110 Francis St Ste 3B, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Mount Auburn Hospital
  • Wentworth-Douglass Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Cord Stimulation
Neurostimulation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Neurostimulation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Steve Hill — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Arle, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1528169851
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Arle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arle works at BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER, Boston, MA in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Arle’s profile.

    Dr. Arle has seen patients for Spinal Cord Stimulation, Neurostimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Arle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

