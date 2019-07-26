Dr. Jeffrey Armstrong, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Armstrong, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Armstrong, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Armstrong, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Dr. Armstrong's Office Locations
Mount Pleasant Orthopaedic Surgery3510 N Highway 17 Ste 220, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 853-3474Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Charleston Bone & Joint767 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 853-3474
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics255 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 853-3474
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics180 Wingo Way Ste 301, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 853-3474
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics2270 Ashley Crossing Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 853-3474
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics2270 Ashley Crossing Dr # 105, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is understanding and exudes confidence which I like and need in a great doctor.
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maryland General Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Armstrong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
