Dr. Arrington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Arrington, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Arrington, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Arrington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Arrington works at
Dr. Arrington's Office Locations
Ogden Clinic4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 4650, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 475-3240Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
AARP
Aetna
Altius Health Plans
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross of Idaho
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
Coventry Health Care
Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Federal Employee Program (FEP)
First Health
Golden Rule
Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Humana
Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
Medicaid
Medicare
Molina Healthcare
MultiPlan
PEHP
SelectHealth
Tricare
UnitedHealthCare
Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
I am seven weeks post op from having surgery with Dr. Arrington at the Center for Endometriosis Care in Atlanta, Georgia and I could not be happier. Dr. Arrington performed a total hysterectomy including ovaries and tubes along with excision of endometriosis and an appendectomy. After searching for a diagnosis for many years only to be told there was nothing wrong with me I was so happy to finally find Dr. Arrington. He listened to every symptom and concern I had as well as what my wishes were going forward. He is kind, caring, compassionate and listens with non-judgment. I never felt that my concerns were being dismissed or that I was just a number in the practice. Dr. Arrington knew prior to surgery about my anxiety disorder and on surgery day he was right there with me making sure that I was okay, had what I needed and holding my hand until I was asleep. My surgery was successful and my recovery has been smooth. I am grateful to Dr. Arrington for an improved quality of life
About Dr. Jeffrey Arrington, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063472280
Education & Certifications
- American Association Of Laparoscopists/Society Of Reproductive Surgeons
- Phoenix Integrated Residency
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Arrington accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arrington speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Arrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.