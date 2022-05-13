Dr. Jeffrey Arthur, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Arthur, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Colorado Orthopedic Consultants1411 S Potomac St Ste 400, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 695-6060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Colorado Orthopedic Consultants145 Inverness Dr E, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 695-6060
West Location401 W Hampden Pl Ste 220, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
I had a total hip replacement. For 23 years I've done IT support, lifting, recycling and installing large, heavy peripherals. My husband and I were avid hikers. Hip and Back pain limited any outdoor activities we previously enjoyed. I'm very thankful for not only the expertise, but also the personable nature of Dr. Arthur and his staff. His staff is caring, efficient, and friendly. As a surgeon, I felt as though getting me back to what I loved to do was as important to him, as it was to my husband and I! I was back home, in Loveland, 6 hours after surgery! At 6 weeks post-op, I was walking independently with more range of motion than I've had in years.
- University Of California
- St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Dr. Arthur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
179 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur.
