Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Askew, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown Univeristy and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Askew works at Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.