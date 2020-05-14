Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Augustin, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Augustin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Clara Maass Medical Center.



Dr. Augustin works at Jeffrey F. Augustin, MD in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

