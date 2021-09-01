Dr. Jeffrey Backenstoes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Backenstoes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Backenstoes, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Backenstoes, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Backenstoes, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, UPMC Harrisburg, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Backenstoes' Office Locations
Colonial Park Family Practice4807 Jonestown Rd Ste 141, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 695-6177
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- UPMC Harrisburg
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr B. takes the time to listen to you. I was very impressed that he sent out for extensive testing so that he could pinpoint the issue(s). Dr. B. found the reasons for some of my health issues that the other doctors (pill pushers) couldn't find. I would recommend Dr. B. in a heartbeat!
About Dr. Jeffrey Backenstoes, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1215985270
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
