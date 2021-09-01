Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Backenstoes, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Backenstoes, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, UPMC Harrisburg, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Backenstoes works at Capstone Medical Wellness Center in Harrisburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.