Dr. Jeffrey Bacon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Bacon, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Mary's Sleep Center343 Elm St Ste 402, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-7640
Western Surgical Group645 N Arlington Ave Ste 525, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-7640
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great - He was very kind, down to earth and didn't rush our appointment at all. Suggested medication changes, which I'm excited to try.
About Dr. Jeffrey Bacon, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1215910757
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bacon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bacon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bacon has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bacon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacon.
