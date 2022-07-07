Dr. Jeffrey Bair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bair, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Bair, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Bair works at
Dr. Bair's Office Locations
ProMedica Physicians Orthopaedics | Trauma and Adult Reconstruction2121 Hughes Dr Ste 310, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-3858
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had to see Dr. Bair for my broken foot. Both him and his PA were amazing. Answered any questions I had and explained things to me, and took my concerns into consideration. Very calming as I was having anxiety.
About Dr. Jeffrey Bair, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1881617926
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- University of Rochester
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bair works at
Dr. Bair has seen patients for Pelvic Fracture, Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bair.
