Dr. Jeffrey Balazsy, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Balazsy, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Balazsy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED|Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Balazsy's Office Locations
Memorial Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1717 Oak Park Blvd Fl 3, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-4900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Spine & Orthopedic Center - Deerfield Beach280 SW Natura Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (888) 409-8006Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balazsy?
Because I had an accident, there was no appointment to see the doctor yet he worked me in his very busy schedule. There was no wait time on my follow up visit after surgery.
About Dr. Jeffrey Balazsy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1376524603
Education & Certifications
- Metrohlth Med Ctr/Cwru
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED|Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
