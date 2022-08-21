Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Balazsy, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Balazsy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED|Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Balazsy works at Memorial Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.