Dr. Jeffrey Ball, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ball, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Ball, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / DENTAL BRANCH
Dr. Ball works at
Locations
-
1
Clear Lake Office1250 BAY AREA BLVD, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 346-9378
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American National
- Assurant Employee Benefits
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ball?
Dr. Ball took on my ortho case after my orthodontist unexpectantly passed away. He was so helpful and his staff so kind.
About Dr. Jeffrey Ball, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1811372808
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / DENTAL BRANCH
- Orthodontics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ball has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ball using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ball works at
313 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.