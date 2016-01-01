Dr. Jeffrey Ballard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ballard, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Southern California Vascular Associates1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 406, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 532-0793
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Jeffrey Ballard, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1205837200
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda U Med Ctr
- U Ariz Affil Hosps
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballard has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballard.
