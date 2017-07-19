Dr. Jeffrey Bander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bander, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Bander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School - MD and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bander's Office Locations
1
214 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Directions
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 901 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Directions
3
Cardiovascular Associates432 Bedford Ave Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions
4
Cardiothoracic Surgery of Mount Sinai1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
he is such a nice doc. friendly and he was always available for me. the best
About Dr. Jeffrey Bander, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
- Male
- 1649438672
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology - Mount Sinai Hospital|Interventional Cardiology - Mount Sinai
- Internal Medicine - Columbia Presbyterian Hospital
- Harvard Medical School - MD
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bander using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bander has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bander speaks Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bander.
