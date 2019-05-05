Dr. Jeffrey Barasch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Barasch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Barasch, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Barasch, MD is a Pulmonologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They completed their fellowship with NYU-Bellevue Hospital Center-New York, NY
Dr. Barasch works at
Dr. Barasch's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine140 Chestnut St Ste 200, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-3866
- 2 579 Franklin Tpke Ste 201, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-3866
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barasch?
One of the best doctors I've ever seen in my life
About Dr. Jeffrey Barasch, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1700866001
Education & Certifications
- NYU-Bellevue Hospital Center-New York, NY
- Roosevelt-St Lukes Hosp Ctr
- Nyu Bellevue Hospital Center
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barasch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barasch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barasch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barasch works at
Dr. Barasch has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barasch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barasch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barasch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barasch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barasch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.