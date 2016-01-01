See All Family Doctors in Corona Del Mar, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Barke, MD

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Barke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona Del Mar, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Barke works at Personal Concierge Physicians in Corona Del Mar, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monica M Bonakdar M.d. Inc.
    2121 E Coast Hwy Ste 250, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    PersonalCare Physicians of Irvine
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 410, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 216-6900
  3. 3
    Personalcare Physicians of Newport Beach
    500 Superior Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 706-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    About Dr. Jeffrey Barke, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437109758
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
