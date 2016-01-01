Dr. Jeffrey Barke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Barke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona Del Mar, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Barke works at
Locations
Monica M Bonakdar M.d. Inc.2121 E Coast Hwy Ste 250, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625 Directions
PersonalCare Physicians of Irvine16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 410, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 216-6900
Personalcare Physicians of Newport Beach500 Superior Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 706-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
About Dr. Jeffrey Barke, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barke works at
Dr. Barke speaks Spanish.
Dr. Barke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.