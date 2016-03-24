Dr. Jeffrey Baron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Baron, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Baron, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Baron, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Baron works at
Dr. Baron's Office Locations
-
1
East Side Clinical Lab101 Ferris St, Pawtucket, RI 02861 Directions (401) 727-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baron?
I would definitely recommend Dr. Baron to anyone. He has a genuine concern for his patients, and is completely focused on providing the best care possible. During office visits, he takes as much time as necessary to determine the best course of action. You have his undivided attention, he is not rushed, and is only concerned with using his knowledge and experience to improve or maintain the health of each of his patients. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Baron.
About Dr. Jeffrey Baron, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083638282
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baron accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baron works at
Dr. Baron speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.