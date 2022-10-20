Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Barton, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Barton works at DEPARTMENT OF SURGERY in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Anorectal Abscess and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.