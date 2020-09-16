See All Podiatric Surgeons in Friendswood, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Baxter, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Friendswood, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Baxter, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Baxter, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Friendswood, TX. 

Dr. Baxter works at South Texas Foot Specialists in Friendswood, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Baxter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Foot Specialist PA
    119 E Edgewood Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 996-9546
  2. 2
    Pearland
    3411 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 485-0505
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Houston Physicians' Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 16, 2020
    Last time I saw Dr. Baxter was about 12-13 years ago. Told him about my left foot problem after open heart bypass surgery. He confirmed by thoughts and gave me tons of information I did not know. This guy is awesome and made me feel like we were old friends, ha. Didn't push any other issue with my foot, and he could have but helped me with my problem today. Top Shelf Doctor.
    Jack Hilton — Sep 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Baxter, DPM
    About Dr. Jeffrey Baxter, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154327799
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Baxter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baxter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baxter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baxter has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baxter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baxter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baxter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

