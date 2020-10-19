Dr. Jeffrey Beck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Beck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Beck, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Beck, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. Beck works at
Dr. Beck's Office Locations
Wellspring Pain Solutions907 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 269-7674Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Premierortho2201 W Sudbury Dr Ste C, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Greene County General Hospital
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The entire staff at Dr Beck's office is dedicated to helping you with your problem. I had a very strange situation and had nowhere to turn. Dr Beck and his staff listened to my ongoing problems and were able to get me to sleep again and gave me my life back. I cannot say enough how much this means to me. Everything right down to a new and difficult to get approved prescription to prompt and compassionate service. Thank you!
About Dr. Jeffrey Beck, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1063605921
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
289 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
