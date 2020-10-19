Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Beck, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Beck, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. Beck works at Wellspring Pain Solutions in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.