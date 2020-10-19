See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Bloomington, IN
Dr. Jeffrey Beck, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.7 (289)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Beck, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Beck, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.

Dr. Beck works at Wellspring Pain Solutions in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellspring Pain Solutions
    907 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 269-7674
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Premierortho
    2201 W Sudbury Dr Ste C, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Greene County General Hospital
  • Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
  • Iu Health Bloomington Hospital

Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 289 ratings
    Patient Ratings (289)
    5 Star
    (259)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Oct 19, 2020
    The entire staff at Dr Beck's office is dedicated to helping you with your problem. I had a very strange situation and had nowhere to turn. Dr Beck and his staff listened to my ongoing problems and were able to get me to sleep again and gave me my life back. I cannot say enough how much this means to me. Everything right down to a new and difficult to get approved prescription to prompt and compassionate service. Thank you!
    James M. — Oct 19, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Beck, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Wisconsin-Madison
