Dr. Jeffrey Beckenbaugh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckenbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Beckenbaugh, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Beckenbaugh, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Beckenbaugh, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Beckenbaugh works at
Dr. Beckenbaugh's Office Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Health Systems - Austin1000 1st Dr NW, Austin, MN 55912 Directions (507) 433-7351Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Twin Cities Orthopedics2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (952) 456-7600Saturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
3
Twin Cities Orthopedics Woodbury4040 Radio Dr, Woodbury, MN 55129 Directions (651) 439-8807
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beckenbaugh?
About Dr. Jeffrey Beckenbaugh, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1407850340
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beckenbaugh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckenbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckenbaugh works at
Dr. Beckenbaugh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckenbaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckenbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckenbaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckenbaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckenbaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.