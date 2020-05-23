Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Becker, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Becker, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Becker works at American Neuro Diagnostic Laboratories in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.