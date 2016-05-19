Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bedrosian, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Bedrosian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.



Dr. Bedrosian works at Specialty Physician Associates in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Phillipsburg, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.