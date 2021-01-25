See All Neurosurgeons in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, DO

Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, DO is a Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.

Dr. Beecher works at Atlantic Neurosurgical and Spine Specialists in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Stroke and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Beecher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Neurosurgical & Spine Specialists P.A.
    2208 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 763-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Stroke
Brain Aneurysm
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Stroke
Brain Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Beecher?

    Jan 25, 2021
    Dr Beecher was friendly explained procedure and very trustworthy
    Karen Heter — Jan 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beecher to family and friends

    Dr. Beecher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Beecher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, DO.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, DO

    Specialties
    • Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205068186
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Millard Gates Hosp-Suny At Buffalo|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beecher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beecher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beecher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beecher works at Atlantic Neurosurgical and Spine Specialists in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Beecher’s profile.

    Dr. Beecher has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Stroke and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beecher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Beecher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beecher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beecher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beecher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.