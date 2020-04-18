See All Podiatrists in Vineland, NJ
Dr. Jeffrey Belancio, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Vineland, NJ
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Belancio, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Belancio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Dr. Belancio works at Dr. Jeffrey Belancio in Vineland, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Belancio's Office Locations

  1
    Dr. Jeffrey Belancio
    2950 College Dr Ste 2H, Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 839-0579

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Elmer
  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 18, 2020
    Dr Belancio was great. Very thorough, and his staff was excellent
    Ashley — Apr 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Belancio, DPM
    About Dr. Jeffrey Belancio, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639443492
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Inspira Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Inspira
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Belancio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belancio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belancio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belancio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belancio works at Dr. Jeffrey Belancio in Vineland, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Belancio’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Belancio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belancio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belancio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belancio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

