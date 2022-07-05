Dr. Benzick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Benzick, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Benzick, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Benzick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Benzick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Benzick's Office Locations
-
1
Inner Wellness Counseling and Consultation Pllc325 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 230, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 796-2839
-
2
Melvin L. Cohen M.d.14800 San Pedro Ave Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 490-9850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benzick?
He is not a dr that just prescribes more and more medicine. He listens, understands what the issues are and recommends solutions with both medication and lifestyle changes to affect your overall health. I have been with him for 15 years. I moved 3 hours away and continue to travel to see him, because he is that good. He is there whenever you need him. Incredible responsive. I just couldn't recommend him more highly.
About Dr. Jeffrey Benzick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1447295316
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benzick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benzick works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Benzick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benzick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benzick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benzick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.