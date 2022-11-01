Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Berger works at
North Shore Cardiology and Internal Medicine Division of Pro Health1 Dakota Dr Ste 310, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 390-2400
Amazing caring doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
Dr. Berger has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berger speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
