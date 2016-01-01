Dr. Jeffrey Berliner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berliner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Berliner, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Berliner, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Berliner, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Berliner's Office Locations
Craig Hospital 3435 S Clarkson St3435 S Clarkson St, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0516
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Berliner, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1235303330
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rusk Institute New York University
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Berliner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berliner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Berliner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berliner.
