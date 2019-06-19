Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Berman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Berman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Berman works at 1st Advantage Dental in West Harrison, NY with other offices in New Rochelle, NY and Purchase, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.