Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Blatnik, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Blatnik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.



Dr. Blatnik works at Washington University Physicians in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.