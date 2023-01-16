Dr. Jeffrey Blatnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Blatnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Blatnik, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Blatnik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Dr. Blatnik's Office Locations
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Well I had hernia repair surgery Nov 2021, my surgery was 6hrs due to him removing my gallbladder. Dr. Blatnik took his time and he did an excellent job. He cares for his patients and he's damn good with his work. He recently repaired my hernia due to me getting pregnant and with hernia repair he had no problem with being there at my devlievery, if needed be to fix any damages that could of occurred with removing my child via C-section. After he did his repairs on both surgeries he gave me full feed back. He's a great listener and gave me all sides effects that may occur, he's just overall a confident man and firm with his surgeries. I love me some Blatnik!!! If you need a repair and it's a wait, you better wait for Dr. Blatnik!!!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Blatnik, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Miami University
- General Surgery
Dr. Blatnik has seen patients for Incisional Hernia and Ventral Hernia, and more.
