Dr. Jeffrey Blice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Blice, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Blice, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Blice, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Blice works at
Dr. Blice's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blice?
About Dr. Jeffrey Blice, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215930805
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Med Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Blice using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Blice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blice works at
Dr. Blice has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Retinal Dystrophy and Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Blice. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.