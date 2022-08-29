Dr. Blitstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Blitstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Blitstein, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Blitstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Suny Downstate Medical Center (New York)
Dr. Blitstein works at
Dr. Blitstein's Office Locations
Bensley Pavilion1 Diamond Hill Rd Fl 3, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8679
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great urologist. Effective, sharp, highly intelligent. As soon as he walks in the room his antennae are up picking up clinical clues. He has treated every member of my family. Great sense of humor. Reassuring, compassionate, insightful. A+
About Dr. Jeffrey Blitstein, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1538367396
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center (New York)
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blitstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blitstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blitstein has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blitstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Blitstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blitstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blitstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blitstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.