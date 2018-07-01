Dr. Jeffrey Bloomer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloomer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bloomer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bloomer, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Bloomer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Bloomer's Office Locations
-
1
Kenwood Pulmonary Medicine Inc.4760 E Galbraith Rd Ste 206, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 791-4490
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my dads life, I couldn’t have asked for a better doctor, I owe him the world. Thank you so much Dr Bloomer!!!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Bloomer, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloomer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloomer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloomer has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloomer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloomer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloomer.
