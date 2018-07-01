Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bloomer, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Bloomer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Bloomer works at Mercy Hlth Kenwood Pulm & CC in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.