Dr. Jeffrey Blum, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Blum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Broward Health Physician Group1 W Sample Rd Ste 106, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
