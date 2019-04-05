See All Podiatrists in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Bober, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Glen Burnie, MD
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Bober, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Bober, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bober's Office Locations

    7845 Oakwood Rd Ste 308, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 (410) 761-9606

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 05, 2019
    had a procedure this morning and love that office and the Dr.
    — Apr 05, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Bober, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1588676910
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bober has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bober. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bober.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

