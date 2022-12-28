See All Podiatrists in O Fallon, MO
Dr. Jeffrey Boberg, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Boberg, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (27)
Map Pin Small O Fallon, MO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Boberg, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Boberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Progress West Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Boberg works at Signature Orthopedics in O Fallon, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
Dr. Michael Horwitz, DPM
4.8 (536)
View Profile

Dr. Boberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Signature Orthopedics - O'Fallon
    9323 Phoenix Village Pkwy, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 561-0871
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Signature Orthopedics - St. Peters
    112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 6, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 229-5900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Progress West Hospital
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boberg?

    Dec 28, 2022
    Dr. Boberg was very a very friendly and efficient physician when I went to see him. It was right before the holidays and he and his staff were very friendly. He took the time to understand my issue and asked that I even reach back out the following week if I had questions.
    Angela Lamb — Dec 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Boberg, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Boberg, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boberg to family and friends

    Dr. Boberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Boberg, DPM.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Boberg, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437264595
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northlake Regl Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Boberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boberg has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Boberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Boberg, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.