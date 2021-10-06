Dr. Jeffrey Boomer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boomer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Boomer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Boomer, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Boomer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.
Dr. Boomer works at
Dr. Boomer's Office Locations
-
1
Vision Surgery Consultants PA1100 N Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-6273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boomer?
This is Oct 2021. Dr Boomer did cataract surgery in Feb. 2021. I’m completely satisfied with the out come. Everything went good!
About Dr. Jeffrey Boomer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1396726964
Education & Certifications
- Dean McGee Eye Institute
- Ou Medical Center
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boomer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boomer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boomer works at
Dr. Boomer has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boomer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Boomer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boomer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boomer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boomer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.