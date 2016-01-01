Dr. Jeffrey Borders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Borders, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Borders, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Borders, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.
Dr. Borders works at
Dr. Borders' Office Locations
-
1
John W. Bulger M.d. PC303 S Main St Ste 200, Mishawaka, IN 46544 Directions (574) 398-2090
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borders?
About Dr. Jeffrey Borders, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1861479941
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- William Beaumong Hosp
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borders accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borders works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Borders. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.